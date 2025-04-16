M K Stalin forms panel to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights

It will submit its interim report in January 2026. The final report with recommendations will be submitted in two years

Alleging that states’ rights were gradually being snatched by the Centre, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced the constitution of a panel under a retired Supreme Court judge on state autonomy.

Opposition AIADMK slammed Stalin over the announcement, asking what was his DMK that shared power with the Congress-led UPA earlier, doing all these years. The move was aimed at “diverting” public attention, the principal opposition party charged.

Stepping up the attack on the BJP-led NDA at the Centre, Stalin said the high-level committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph will examine in detail the relationship between the Union and state governments to ensure state autonomy. It will submit its interim report in January 2026. The final report with recommendations will be submitted in two years.

“The committee will study, as per the law, to transfer those subjects that went from the State List to the Concurrent List,” the CM said and pointed out that the National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) was out of the purview of states.

“We are not stressing for devolution of power and funds merely considering Tamil Nadu’s welfare but are keeping in mind the interests of the people of the vast expanse of the country stretching from Gujarat to the northeastern parts; from Kashmir to Kerala,” Stalin said while making a statement in the TN Assembly. “Tamil Nadu’s will be the first voice vis-a-vis discussions on state autonomy,” he added.

