Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Made rich contributions to world of diplomacy PM Modi condoles demise of former EAM Natwar Singh

Made rich contributions to world of diplomacy: PM Modi condoles demise of former EAM Natwar Singh

Updated on: 11 August,2024 09:08 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the passing away of former external affairs minister K Natwar Singh, and said he made rich contributions to the world of diplomacy and foreign policy. In a post on X, Modi said, "Pained by the passing away of Shri Natwar Singh Ji"

Made rich contributions to world of diplomacy: PM Modi condoles demise of former EAM Natwar Singh

PM Narendra Modi shared a picture with former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh on X. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Made rich contributions to world of diplomacy: PM Modi condoles demise of former EAM Natwar Singh
x
00:00

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the passing away of former external affairs minister K Natwar Singh, and said he made rich contributions to the world of diplomacy and foreign policy.


In a post on X, Modi said, "Pained by the passing away of Shri Natwar Singh Ji. He made rich contributions to the world of diplomacy and foreign policy."



"He was also known for his intellect as well as prolific writing. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.


Singh passed away on Saturday night after a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 93.

He breathed his last at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he had been admitted for the past couple of weeks, they said.

"His son is there at the hospital, and many more family members are coming to Delhi from his native state for the last rites planned in Delhi. He was not keeping well for some time," a family source told PTI late night on Saturday.

Singh was born in 1931 in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

He was a career diplomat, who brought a wealth of experience in diplomacy to his political career and a prolific author on subjects ranging from the life of a maharaja to nuances of foreign affairs.

During his distinguished career, he wore many hats, and for his service to the nation, the former External Affairs Minister was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1984.

A former Congress Member of Parliament, Singh was India's External Affairs Minister for the period 2004-05 during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-I government led by Manmohan Singh.

He also served as ambassador to Pakistan and was attached to the office of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1966 to 1971.

Veteran politician Randeep Surjewala also paid tribute to the former external affairs minister in a post on X.

"The news of the demise of former Foreign Minister Natwar Singh ji is sad. May God give strength to his family to bear this loss and grant peace to the departed soul," he wrote on the social media platform in Hindi and also posted a photograph of Singh.

Singh authored several books including, 'The Legacy of Nehru: A Memorial Tribute' and 'My China Diary 1956-88'. His autobiography is titled 'One Life is Not Enough '.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India news narendra modi congress india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK