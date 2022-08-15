Breaking News
What caused Vinayak Mete’s car crash on the Expressway?
Independence Day: PM Modi says time to step towards new direction with new resolve
Maharashtra cabinet: Most key ministries in BJP’s kitty
BREAKING: Eight calls made to Reliance hospital posing threat to Mukesh Ambani and family, claims Mumbai Police
Iran denies being involved in attack on Salman Rushdie
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had a sudden cardiac arrest, says treating doctor
Home > News > India News > Article > Madhya Pradesh 1 killed 15 injured after bomb hurled in clash between 2 families

Madhya Pradesh: 1 killed, 15 injured after bomb hurled in clash between 2 families

Updated on: 15 August,2022 02:25 PM IST  |  Mhow
PTI |

Top

The incident took place on Sunday night in Bercha village under Badgonda police station limits of Mhow tehsil

Madhya Pradesh: 1 killed, 15 injured after bomb hurled in clash between 2 families

Representative Image


A man hurled a bomb on a rival group during a clash between two families, killing one person and injuring 15 others in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Monday.


The incident took place on Sunday night in Bercha village under Badgonda police station limits of Mhow tehsil.

"During a fight over some issue between the families of Sunil Kaushal and Dinesh Kaushal, a person from the latter's side came with a bomb and hurled on Sunil's family members," Badgonda police station in-charge Amit Kumar told PTI.


Sunil's son Vaibhav died while 15 other people were injured and taken to Mhow civil hospital, the official said.

Four of the injured persons were in critical condition, he said.

Mhow Sub Divisional Magistrate Akshat Jain, Additional Superintendent of Police Shashikant Kankane and other senior officials went to the hospital and recorded statements of the injured persons.

While the treatment of the injured persons was going on, a large police team carried out raids on several houses in Bercha village to find out if there were more bombs, an official said.

When contacted, Kankane said an investigation is on into the incident.

The police are trying to gather details about source of the bomb, he added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

madhya pradesh indore national news india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK