Breaking News
King Charles III proclaimed Britain's monarch in historic ceremony
19 dead in Maharashtra during immersion of Ganesh idols
Mumbai: FDA collects 96 samples of sweets, snacks, edible oil, ghee during Ganeshotsav festival
Maharashtra records 955 Covid-19 cases, four deaths
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Mumbai: BEST starts 'seat reservation' for airport bus services
Bandra Fair: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions around Mount Mary Church
Home > News > India News > Article > Madhya Pradesh 11 year old boy tied to tree beaten by priest of Jain temple in Sagar

Madhya Pradesh: 11-year-old boy tied to tree, beaten by priest of Jain temple in Sagar

Updated on: 10 September,2022 04:06 PM IST  |  Sagar
PTI |

Top

According to the complainant, the boy was accused of stealing almonds when he was standing near the temple's gate on Thursday. He alleged that that the priest with the help of another man tied the child to the tree and beat him up

Madhya Pradesh: 11-year-old boy tied to tree, beaten by priest of Jain temple in Sagar

Representative image. Pic/Istock


An 11-year-old boy was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten up by the priest of a Jain temple in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar after the child took almonds kept as offering, police said on Saturday.


Based on a complaint lodged by the boy's father, a case has been registered against Rakesh Jain, a priest at Jain Siddaytan Mandir in Kareela, Motinagar police station in-charge Satish Singh said.

A purported video showing the boy tied to a tree crying and asking to be freed surfaced on social media on Saturday.


Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Dalit student hit with metal rod for touching teacher's bike

According to the complainant, the boy was accused of stealing almonds when he was standing near the temple's gate on Thursday. He alleged that that the priest with the help of another man tied the child to the tree and beat him up.

A case has been registered against the accused priest under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will King Charles III face challenges to follow Queen Elizabeth II`s footsteps?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
madhya pradesh national news news india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK