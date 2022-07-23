Madhya Pradesh: 17 injured as bus overturns in Sehore

The bus was on its way from Bhopal to Indore when the incident took place in Chaupal Sagar area under Mandi police station limits

Seventeen persons were injured, including five seriously, on Saturday when their bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, a police official said.

The bus was on its way from Bhopal to Indore when the incident took place in Chaupal Sagar area under Mandi police station limits, he said.

"Seventeen persons were injured. Five who sustained serious wounds have been rushed to Bhopal. The rest are being treated at a hospital here. A probe is underway to find out what caused the bus to overturn," City Superintendent of Police Niranjan Rajput said.

