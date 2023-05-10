Madhya Pradesh: 24 die as overloaded bus speeds off bridge

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident that took place at 8.40 am. Officials said 18 seriously injured persons were referred to Indore for further treatment

Locals gather at the site where the bus fell in MP on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

At least 24 people were killed and 41 others injured when a speeding private bus packed with passengers plunged into a dry river bed after breaking through railings of a bridge in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district on Tuesday morning, Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said.

There were around 70 passengers in the bus which had capacity for only 37 people, he said. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident that took place at 8.40 am. Officials said 18 seriously injured persons were referred to Indore for further treatment.

Patel, who is also in-charge of Khargone district, told reporters, “I spoke to the injured passengers, who said the bus was over speeding. Secondly, more than 67 passengers were travelling in the bus which had capacity to accommodate only 37 persons. This showed carelessness of the driver and also RTO authorities.” The driver was among the deceased.

Boat mishap: Ker HC initiates suo motu PIL

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday took suo motu note of the boat accident at Tanur in Malappuram district that claimed 22 lives and initiated a PIL to find out why the authorities allowed the vessel to operate by allegedly flouting rules. A vacation bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Shoba Annamma Eapen said such accidents have been happening in the state since 1924 with “frightening regularity” solely due to “the deadly cocktail of callousness, greed and official apathy.” It will hear the matter next on May 12. Meanwhile, police have slapped murder charge against the owner of the vessel who was caught from nearby Kozhikode. The owner was allegedly operating the vessel without a licence.

