Madhya Pradesh: 8 passengers of Hyderabad-bound bus injured after truck hits their vehicle

At least eight passengers of a Hyderabad--bound private bus were injured when a truck hit their vehicle in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, the police official said.
The accident took place on Sunday morning at around 7 am on Lebad-Nayagaon road, Badnawar police station in-charge Vishwadeep Singh Parihar said.
"The sleeper coach bus was going from Jodhpur to Hyderabad when a truck coming from the back side hit the vehicle," the official said.
The side portion of the bus has been badly damaged.
"Eight persons were injured and undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Badnawar," the police official added.
"The truck which hit the private bus was seized," he added.
(with inputs from PTI)