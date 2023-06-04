Breaking News
Madhya Pradesh: 8 passengers of Hyderabad-bound bus injured after truck hits their vehicle

Updated on: 04 June,2023 01:43 PM IST  |  Dhar
mid-day online correspondent |

The accident took place on Sunday morning at around 7 am on Lebad-Nayagaon road

Madhya Pradesh: 8 passengers of Hyderabad-bound bus injured after truck hits their vehicle

Representative image

Madhya Pradesh: 8 passengers of Hyderabad-bound bus injured after truck hits their vehicle
At least eight passengers of a Hyderabad--bound private bus were injured when a truck hit their vehicle in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, the police official said.


The accident took place on Sunday morning at around 7 am on Lebad-Nayagaon road, Badnawar police station in-charge Vishwadeep Singh Parihar said.


"The sleeper coach bus was going from Jodhpur to Hyderabad when a truck coming from the back side hit the vehicle," the official said.


The side portion of the bus has been badly damaged.

"Eight persons were injured and undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Badnawar," the police official added.

"The truck which hit the private bus was seized," he added.

(with inputs from PTI)

