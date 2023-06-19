Madhya Pradesh: Bus accident left two killed, ten injured in Morena district

The accident in Madhya Pradesh took place at around 9 pm on Sunday near Sikroda bridge between Joura and Kailaras towns when the bus was going to Sabalgarh from Morena

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh said that two persons were killed and more than 10 others injured when a speeding private bus overturned in Morena district, news agency PTI reported.

The accident took place at around 9 pm on Sunday near Sikroda bridge between Joura and Kailaras towns when the bus was going to Sabalgarh from Morena, according to an official, as quoted by PTI.

The bus driver lost control over the wheels at a road turn following which the vehicle overturned in a pit, Joura police station in-charge OP Rawat said.

Two passengers died on the spot, he said. More than 10 others were injured and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kailaras, he said.

Two of the seriously injured passengers were shifted to Morena for further treatment, the official said.

In a separate incident, authorities in West Bengal on Monday said that at least two persons were killed and 22 injured when a lorry hit a bus at Samserganj in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. The accident happened when the bus was picking up passengers at a stop in Basudevpur and was hit by a Farakka-bound lorry from behind, a senior police officer told PTI.

Earlier on June 17, at least two women were killed and another injured after getting crushed under a coal-laden truck in Odisha's Koraput district, police said Saturday, reported PTI. The deceased have been identified as Brajalaxmi Rao and Rajeswari Behia, both residents of Tikira Street of Koraput, police had said.

On 12 June, authorities in Andhra Pradesh said that six persons were killed on the spot when the car in which they were travelling hit a lorry on the highway in the wee hours of Monday in East Godavari district.

In a separate incident, in May, in a heart-wrenching incident, six women labourers lost their lives while another six sustained injuries when the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a speeding truck in a village located in Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh. The unfortunate mishap took place during the early hours, as the women, who hailed from a neighboring region, were en route to Pulipadu village in Palnadu district to participate in the chilli harvesting activities. According to Gurajala Sub-Divisional Police Officer A. Pallapu Raju, the incident occurred at approximately 4:42 am when an overloaded truck, loaded with lemons and heading towards Lucknow from Guduru, collided with the autorickshaw. The injured victims were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Miriyalaguda, located in the neighboring state of Telangana. They are currently receiving necessary medical treatment to aid their recovery, as confirmed by the authorities.

The autorickshaw, carrying a total of twelve passengers, was struck by the speeding truck, claiming the lives of six women laborers. In response to this incident, a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code sections 304 (A) and 337, reflecting the severity of the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)