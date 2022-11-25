Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Narendra Saluja joins BJP

Saluja said, 'I am grateful that the party has given me a place to serve'

Representational Pic

Madhya Pradesh Congress Spokesperson Narendra Saluja on Friday joined Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the state capital Bhopal.

Welcoming Saluja into the BJP family, Chouhan said his arrival will strengthen the party. "He is a leader who put his point on the basis of facts and logic. Now, he will be with Bhartiya Janata Party. I congratulate him. He should work hard for the party and contribute to the nation-building," Chouhan said.

Saluja said, "I am grateful that the party has given me a place to serve. I have been working with Kamal Nath for the last five years. Many people have said that Kamal Nath was accused in the 1984 Sikh riots but I thought they have been speaking because of political differences."

"But on November 8, when I accompanied him for a visit to Khalsa College, Indore on the occasion of Gurunanak Jayanti, the truth that came to the fore and it disturbed me a lot. It has opened my eyes. I cannot work with the person accused of killing people of my religion. I cannot work with such an organization," Saluja said.

Saluja further said, "Since November 8, I have neither shared any post related to Congress on social media nor attended any program. Even I neither meet Kamal Nath nor wished him on his birthday. After that incident, I decided that I can not work with the party and joined the BJP. Whatever responsibility will be given by the party, I will work for it wholeheartedly."

Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Congress Media cell KK Mishra, however, said that Saluja was expelled from the party on November 13. He was also suspended from the party in the past. Mishra alleged that he had proof that Saluja was working for the BJP while being in the Congress party.

