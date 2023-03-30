Madhya Pradesh: Four cheetah cubs born on Indian soil after several decades

A female cheetah generally gives birth 90 to 93 days after mating. As Namibian cheetahs were brought here on September 17, 2022, Siyaya would have mated after her arrival in India

The four cubs at the Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh

A cheetah translocated from Namibia to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh has given birth to four healthy cubs, officials said on Wednesday.

‘Siyaya’, one of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia last September, believed to have given birth to the cubs five days ago. However, officials spotted them on Wednesday, a senior forest officer said.

“It is a matter of happiness that Siyaya gave birth to four cubs,” Sheopur divisional forest officer P K Varma told reporters.

The mother and the cubs were fine and healthy, he added. In fact, Siyaya has killed two animals since she became mother, officials said.

Twenty felines—eight from Namibia and 12 from South Africa—were brought to Kuno National Park in Sheopur district since last September.

Sasha, another female cheetah brought from Namibia, died of kidney-related illness on March 27.

A female cheetah generally gives birth 90 to 93 days after mating. As Namibian cheetahs were brought here on September 17, 2022, Siyaya would have mated after her arrival in India.

The four cubs were born in the wild, on Indian soil, after the last cheetah was hunted in Korea district of present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947. This fastest land animal was declared extinct in the country in 1952.

