Madhya Pradesh HC orders ASI survey of contested Bhojshala monument
Updated on: 12 March,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  indore
Agencies |

Legal battle ensues as Hindus, Muslims dispute status of 11th century site

Hindus consider Bhojshala, an ASI-protected 11th century monument, to be a temple dedicated to Vagdevi. Pic/X

The Madhya Pradesh High Court here on Monday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out a scientific survey of the medieval-era Bhojshala complex in Dhar district. Hindus consider Bhojshala, an ASI-protected 11th century monument, to be a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim community call it Kamal Maula Mosque.


“This court has drawn only one conclusion that Constitutional as well as statutory obligations of the ASI to have a scientific survey, study convened at the earliest of Bhojshala Temple and Kamal Maula Mosque,” observed a division bench of the HC at Indore comprising Justices SA Dharmadhikari and Devnarayan Mishra.


The HC direction came while hearing a plea of an outfit called Hindi Front For Justice. The bench posted the matter for next hearing on April 29. As per arrangement made by the ASI on April 7, 2003, Hindus perform puja in the Bhojshala premises on Tuesdays, while Muslims offer namaz in the complex on Fridays. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

