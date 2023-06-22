Breaking News
Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray to attend opposition meet in Patna on June 23
HC orders Taloja prison authorities to provide clean drinking water to inmates
Madhya Pradesh: 'Amit Shah's helicopter unable to land due to bad weather'
COVID-19 jumbo centres 'scam': ED surveys BMC's Central Purchase Dept
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old accused remanded to judicial custody for 14 days
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Madhya Pradesh Jail inmate dies in hospital judicial probe ordered

Madhya Pradesh: Jail inmate dies in hospital, judicial probe ordered

Updated on: 22 June,2023 04:15 PM IST  |  Jabalpur
PTI |

Top

A judicial probe was ordered on Thursday after an undertrial died in the Central Jail in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh a day earlier, an official said

Madhya Pradesh: Jail inmate dies in hospital, judicial probe ordered

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Madhya Pradesh: Jail inmate dies in hospital, judicial probe ordered
x
00:00

A judicial probe was ordered on Thursday after an undertrial died in the Central Jail in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh a day earlier, an official said.


Suresh Vishwakarma alias Monu (28), who was undergoing treatment for de-addiction in the prison hospital, died on Wednesday night, Jabalpur-based Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail superintendent Akhilesh Tomar told PTI.


"A judicial probe has been ordered into the death of Suresh. He was brought to Central Jail on June 18 after being arrested in a criminal case. As per procedure, a prisoner before being lodged in the barracks has to undergo a medical check-up," he said.


"During the examination, he was found to be a habitual drinker. Thereafter, he was admitted in the jail hospital to treat withdrawal symptoms. He died during treatment," Tomar said.

The post mortem report, which will give the exact cause of death, is awaited, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
madhya pradesh jabalpur india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK