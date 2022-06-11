Madhya Pradesh: Man booked in Bhopal for hurting religious sentiments through objectionable comments

Two cases were registered on Friday evening in Mandsaur's Kotwali police station and Bhopal's Ashoka Garden police station against the accused Abhishek Singh, on the complaints of some members of the Muslim community

A man was booked in Bhopal for allegedly hurting religious feelings through objectionable comments uploaded on social media, police officials said.

Two cases were registered on Friday evening in Mandsaur's Kotwali police station and Bhopal's Ashoka Garden police station against the accused Abhishek Singh, on the complaints of some members of the Muslim community, the police official said.

Singh has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 505 (public mischief), said Ashoka Garden police station in-charge Alok Shrivastava.

Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania tweeted an appeal to people on Twitter asking them to not upload or tag posts that can hurt religious sentiments.

(with inputs from PTI)