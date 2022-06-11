Breaking News
Kanpur authorities raze property of close aide of main accused in Kanpur violence incident
West Bengal: Violence in Howrah's Panchla Bazaar area; protesters clash with police, houses gutted
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP shocks Shiv Sena, wins three seats in Maharashtra
Remarks against Prophet: MP Supriya Sule targets Centre over protests, says it signals something 'really simmering'
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sore orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence
Home > News > India News > Article > Madhya Pradesh: Man booked in Bhopal for hurting religious sentiments through objectionable comments

Madhya Pradesh: Man booked in Bhopal for hurting religious sentiments through objectionable comments

Updated on: 11 June,2022 06:18 PM IST  |  Bhopal
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Two cases were registered on Friday evening in Mandsaur's Kotwali police station and Bhopal's Ashoka Garden police station against the accused Abhishek Singh, on the complaints of some members of the Muslim community

Madhya Pradesh: Man booked in Bhopal for hurting religious sentiments through objectionable comments

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A man was booked in Bhopal for allegedly hurting religious feelings through objectionable comments uploaded on social media, police officials said.

Two cases were registered on Friday evening in Mandsaur's Kotwali police station and Bhopal's Ashoka Garden police station against the accused Abhishek Singh, on the complaints of some members of the Muslim community, the police official said.




Also Read: Delhi Police registers FIR against several people over hate messages on social media


Singh has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 505 (public mischief), said Ashoka Garden police station in-charge Alok Shrivastava.

Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania tweeted an appeal to people on Twitter asking them to not upload or tag posts that can hurt religious sentiments.

(with inputs from PTI)

india madhya pradesh bhopal

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK