Breaking News
Cyclone Mandous: 4 dead in Chennai after heavy rainfall, says CM MK Stalin
Sanjay Raut slams CM Shinde for silence on Karnataka-Maharashtra border row
BMC had become 'private property', we are now giving it back to people: Fadnavis
Bhupendra Patel to continue as Gujarat CM for second term
Mumbai: ‘Air worse than Delhi’s; why weren’t we warned?’
Mehrauli murder case: Hang the monster, says Shraddha Walkar’s father

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Madhya Pradesh Man chops off 15 year old sons hands kills him for discovering illicit affair

Madhya Pradesh: Man chops off 15-year-old son's hands, kills him for discovering illicit affair

Updated on: 10 December,2022 05:44 PM IST  |  Dewas
PTI |

Top

The boy had allegedly seen his father and his 35-year-old aunt in a compromising position. The accused had been in an illicit relationship since the last five years, a police officer said

Madhya Pradesh: Man chops off 15-year-old son's hands, kills him for discovering illicit affair

Representational Pic


A 45-year-old man allegedly chopped off his minor son's hands and strangled him to death after the latter saw him in a compromising position with a relative in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, police said on Saturday.


The incident took place in Bangarda village of Barotha police station area on Monday, while the accused and his paramour were arrested on Friday, superintendent of police Dr Shivdayal Singh said.



The accused allegedly chopped off his 15-year-old son's hands and threw them in a 400-feet deep borewell. He then strangled the boy and dumped the body in some bushes close to a field, he said.


The boy had allegedly seen his father and his 35-year-old aunt in a compromising position. The accused had been in an illicit relationship since the last five years, another officer said.

Also Read: MP: Girl paraded with garland of shoes in hostel on suspicion of theft

According to the police, the boy's body was found on Tuesday evening and a search was launched for the severed hands.

A post-mortem revealed that the teen had been strangled to death, following which a case of murder was registered against an unidentified person.

The boy's father was questioned about why he had not reported his son missing and after hours of grilling, he admitted to the murder, police said.

The police have recovered the severed hands and a rope and sickle used in the crime, they said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
madhya pradesh news Crime News India news india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK