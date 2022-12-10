Madhya Pradesh: Man chops off 15-year-old son's hands, kills him for discovering illicit affair

The boy had allegedly seen his father and his 35-year-old aunt in a compromising position. The accused had been in an illicit relationship since the last five years, a police officer said

A 45-year-old man allegedly chopped off his minor son's hands and strangled him to death after the latter saw him in a compromising position with a relative in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Bangarda village of Barotha police station area on Monday, while the accused and his paramour were arrested on Friday, superintendent of police Dr Shivdayal Singh said.

The accused allegedly chopped off his 15-year-old son's hands and threw them in a 400-feet deep borewell. He then strangled the boy and dumped the body in some bushes close to a field, he said.

The boy had allegedly seen his father and his 35-year-old aunt in a compromising position. The accused had been in an illicit relationship since the last five years, another officer said.

According to the police, the boy's body was found on Tuesday evening and a search was launched for the severed hands.

A post-mortem revealed that the teen had been strangled to death, following which a case of murder was registered against an unidentified person.

The boy's father was questioned about why he had not reported his son missing and after hours of grilling, he admitted to the murder, police said.

The police have recovered the severed hands and a rope and sickle used in the crime, they said.

