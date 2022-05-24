Breaking News
Madhya Pradesh: Man detained for cutting sadhu's hair, abusing him

Updated on: 24 May,2022 08:08 PM IST  |  Khandwa
The incident occurred in Patajan village in Khalwa block, some 70 kilometres from the district headquarters on Sunday, and a probe began after the video went viral on Monday

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A man has been detained for allegedly cutting the hair of a sadhu in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, a video of which was being circulated on social media.

The incident occurred in Patajan village in Khalwa block, some 70 kilometres from the district headquarters on Sunday, and a probe began after the video went viral on Monday, an official said.




"The incident took place at 1 pm on Sunday. The accused, identified as Praveen Gaur, who is the son of a hotelier, has been detained," Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said on Tuesday.


"We are looking for the sadhu whose hair was cut so that a formal case can be registered based on his complaint," Khalwa police station in-charge Parasram Dabar said.

In the video, Gaur can be seen cutting the sadhu's hair outside a barber shop while subjecting the latter to abuses.

