Madhya Pradesh: Man rapes eight-year-old girl in school washroom in Bhopal

Representation Pic

A man allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl in the toilet of a government school in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Friday during the school lunch time. The police on Saturday arrested the 26-year-old accused, who is the husband of a woman sanitation worker at the educational institution, inspector Vijay Sisodia told PTI.

The accused and his wife resided on the school campus, he said.

The man allegedly followed the Class 4 student to the toilet, covered her eyes and mouth with his hands and raped her before leaving the spot, the official said.

The weeping girl informed a teacher about the incident and described the culprit as wearing a yellow shirt and a red pair of trousers, he said.

The school authorities then alerted police.

Based on the girl's statement, the police zeroed-in on the accused and arrested him, the official said.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

