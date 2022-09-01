Madhya Pradesh: Newborn baby's head found lying in Jabalpur market, cops launch probe

Sanitary workers of the government-run Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday spotted the body parts lying partially wrapped in a cloth in the market, the police said
Representative image. Pic/iStock
The head and a hand of a newborn child were found lying in a market in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Thursday. Sanitary workers of the government-run Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday spotted the body parts lying partially wrapped in a cloth in the market located near the hospital and alerted police, City Superintendent of Police Tushar Singh told PTI.
The police conducted a search but were yet to trace the other body parts, he said.
The two body parts found in the market have been kept in the government's hospital's mortuary, he said.
The police are conducting an investigation into the matter from all angles, the official said.
