Madhya Pradesh panchayat poll candidate booked for placing posters of rival on dog in Khandwa

A case was registered on Monday against a panchayat poll candidate in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh for placing posters of his rival on a dog and taking the animal out on a tour through the area, a police official said.

Ward 14 candidate Mukesh Darbar was booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act on the complaint of election agent Santosh Soni on behalf of rival contestant Divyaditya Shah, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Ravindra Vaskale said.

A video showed a dog with campaign posters and it was widely circulated on a social media platform whose administrator is Darbar, as per the complaint filed by Soni in Harsud police station.

Shah's father is a minister while his mother was a former mayor of Khandwa, the complainant said, adding that Darbar's move was aimed at shaming his rival and kin.

The complainant also alleged Darbar had indulged in an indecent act and violated the model code of conduct, the official added.

Soni said he has also sent a complaint to the Animal Welfare Board.

