Breaking News
Dating app scam: Women used to trap men on fake dates got only 20 per cent cut
Exclusive | Poll bonanza: BMC approves projects worth Rs 10,000 crore in Mumbai
One Mumbai Coastal Road-sea link connector to be opened today
BMC appoints IIT Bombay to oversee quality of 701-km concrete roads
Mumbai: Father, son booked for cheating Hajj pilgrims
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > MP 2 arrested in connection with assault on Army officer friend

MP: 2 arrested in connection with assault on Army officer, friend

Updated on: 12 September,2024 04:44 PM IST  |  Indore
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

An Army officer stationed at the Mhow Infantry School and a friend were ambushed by a group of 7-8 unidentifiable guys.

MP: 2 arrested in connection with assault on Army officer, friend

Representative image

Listen to this article
MP: 2 arrested in connection with assault on Army officer, friend
x
00:00

Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the assault of a young Army officer and his friend, as reported by authorities. An Army officer stationed at the Mhow Infantry School and a friend were ambushed by a group of 7-8 unidentifiable guys. The First Information Report (FIR) alleges that one of their two female companions was sexually assaulted, reported ANI. 


Indore Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Hitika Vasal revealed to ANI that ten police teams were deployed for the inquiry, which resulted in the identification of six suspects. Two of these people have been arrested, and attempts are on to catch the remaining four.



"10 police teams carried out investigations and police identified six named accused. 2 of them have been arrested. Efforts are underway to nab the remaining 4, they will be caught at the earliest," SP Vasal informed ANI.


The incident occurred on Wednesday night at the Army firing range in Indore. The complainant indicated that their female acquaintance was pulled aside and they heard her cry, suggesting the possibility that she had been sexually assaulted, the report added.

SP Vasal further stated that while police came to the spot quickly after getting information about the incident, the culprits managed to flee. The women's comments have still to be recorded, and additional action will be taken based on their testimony. More information is awaited.

"Police received information yesterday that 4 people visited the Army firing range late at night. An incident of two people being thrashed occurred there. The 2 others were told to bring Rs 10 lakhs. The complainant said that their female friend was taken to a corner and then he heard her screams. The complainant suspects that something untoward must have happened to her. A police team reached the spot immediately and upon spotting them, the accused escaped," she said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

madhya pradesh indore Crime News India news indian army national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK