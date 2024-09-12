An Army officer stationed at the Mhow Infantry School and a friend were ambushed by a group of 7-8 unidentifiable guys.

Representative image

Listen to this article MP: 2 arrested in connection with assault on Army officer, friend x 00:00

Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the assault of a young Army officer and his friend, as reported by authorities. An Army officer stationed at the Mhow Infantry School and a friend were ambushed by a group of 7-8 unidentifiable guys. The First Information Report (FIR) alleges that one of their two female companions was sexually assaulted, reported ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indore Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Hitika Vasal revealed to ANI that ten police teams were deployed for the inquiry, which resulted in the identification of six suspects. Two of these people have been arrested, and attempts are on to catch the remaining four.

"10 police teams carried out investigations and police identified six named accused. 2 of them have been arrested. Efforts are underway to nab the remaining 4, they will be caught at the earliest," SP Vasal informed ANI.

#WATCH | MP | A young Army officer of Mhow Infantry School along with his friend was assaulted by 7-8 unknown assailants & one of their two women friends was allegedly raped, states an FIR.



Indore Rural SP Hitika Vasal says, "Police received information yesterday that 4 people… pic.twitter.com/09JKu5HBv4 — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2024

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at the Army firing range in Indore. The complainant indicated that their female acquaintance was pulled aside and they heard her cry, suggesting the possibility that she had been sexually assaulted, the report added.

SP Vasal further stated that while police came to the spot quickly after getting information about the incident, the culprits managed to flee. The women's comments have still to be recorded, and additional action will be taken based on their testimony. More information is awaited.

"Police received information yesterday that 4 people visited the Army firing range late at night. An incident of two people being thrashed occurred there. The 2 others were told to bring Rs 10 lakhs. The complainant said that their female friend was taken to a corner and then he heard her screams. The complainant suspects that something untoward must have happened to her. A police team reached the spot immediately and upon spotting them, the accused escaped," she said.