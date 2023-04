Madhya Pradesh: Six railway personnel injured as goods trains derails after hitting another train

The incident, which disrupted traffic on Bilaspur-Katni rail route, took place due to signal overshoot at around 6.50 am near Singhpur station, which falls under Bilaspur railway division, an official from South East Central Railway said

Six railway personnel, including two locomotive pilots, were injured when a moving freight train derailed after hitting a stationary goods train in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Wednesday, railway officials said.

The incident, which disrupted traffic on Bilaspur-Katni rail route, took place due to signal overshoot at around 6.50 am near Singhpur station, which falls under Bilaspur railway division, an official from South East Central Railway said.

At least 10 trains operated on the route have been cancelled, he said.

Eight wagons and a locomotive of the iron ore-laden moving goods train derailed in the incident, disrupting traffic on Bilaspur-Katni rail route, the officials said.

Katni is located in Madhya Pradesh and Bilaspur in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

"As per preliminary information, six railway personnel, including two locomotive pilots, suffered injuries in the incident," the official said.

The injured persons were shifted to a hospital, he said.

Efforts were on to restore the rail traffic and relief operation was underway, according to sources.

