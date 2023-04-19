Breaking News
Mumbai: Monsoon likely to be late, water stock low
Kandivli playschool abuse: Bail rejected, teachers ‘absconding’
Western Railway restores heritage lawn of Mumbai Central station
Mumbai: Water supply to be back to 100 per cent from April 23
Mumbai: Couple held for entering airport with fake tickets
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Madhya Pradesh Six railway personnel injured as goods trains derails after hitting another train

Madhya Pradesh: Six railway personnel injured as goods trains derails after hitting another train

Updated on: 19 April,2023 12:03 PM IST  |  Shahdol/Bilaspur
PTI |

Top

The incident, which disrupted traffic on Bilaspur-Katni rail route, took place due to signal overshoot at around 6.50 am near Singhpur station, which falls under Bilaspur railway division, an official from South East Central Railway said

Madhya Pradesh: Six railway personnel injured as goods trains derails after hitting another train

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Madhya Pradesh: Six railway personnel injured as goods trains derails after hitting another train
x
00:00

Six railway personnel, including two locomotive pilots, were injured when a moving freight train derailed after hitting a stationary goods train in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Wednesday, railway officials said.


The incident, which disrupted traffic on Bilaspur-Katni rail route, took place due to signal overshoot at around 6.50 am near Singhpur station, which falls under Bilaspur railway division, an official from South East Central Railway said.



At least 10 trains operated on the route have been cancelled, he said.


Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: 20 students of Indore varsity fall ill due to food poisoning

Eight wagons and a locomotive of the iron ore-laden moving goods train derailed in the incident, disrupting traffic on Bilaspur-Katni rail route, the officials said.

Katni is located in Madhya Pradesh and Bilaspur in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

"As per preliminary information, six railway personnel, including two locomotive pilots, suffered injuries in the incident," the official said.

The injured persons were shifted to a hospital, he said.

Efforts were on to restore the rail traffic and relief operation was underway, according to sources. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news national news madhya pradesh news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK