Madhya Pradesh: Three killed, four injured after car collides with SUV, falls into gorge

As many as three persons were killed and four injured when their car collided with an SUV and fell into a gorge in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Monday, police said, the PTI reported.

According to the officials, the accident took place on Sagar-Kanpur Highway, some 25 km from the district headquarters, around 9.30 am.

The car collided with an SUV and fell into a gorge, killing three occupants, Gadhi Malehra police station in-charge Tekram Kurmi said.

A 26-year-old man and two women travelling in the car were killed, while four others were injured, he said, as per the PTI.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at Chhatarpur district hospital, the official said, adding that a case has been registered.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Maharashtra, A 40-year-old man was killed and three other persons were injured after a car hit a motorcycle and some pedestrians in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening near a roadside eatery on Barave road, an official from Khadakpada police station said.

Later, a 36-year-old school teacher complained to police that he and his friend Kirandas Rathod were travelling on the motorbike when a speeding car hit their vehicle from behind.

Both of them fell down and suffered injuries. Rathod was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

Two other pedestrians were also injured in the accident and were being treated at a hospital in Kalyan, he said.

A case has been registered against the car driver, who has been identified but not arrested so far, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Verhicles Act, the police added.

(with PTI inputs)