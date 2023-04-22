Breaking News
Madhya Pradesh: Three killed, two injured as SUV rams into stationary truck

Updated on: 22 April,2023 12:11 PM IST  |  Rajgarh
PTI

The accident took place around 5 am near Bilapura village under Pachor police station limits on National Highway (NH)-52

Three persons were killed and two others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a stationary truck in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh early on Saturday, police said.


The accident took place around 5 am near Bilapura village under Pachor police station limits on National Highway (NH)-52, an official said.



"A speeding SUV rammed into a standing truck from behind, in which three men, aged between 25 and 33 years, were killed and two others seriously injured," Pachor police station in-charge D P Lohia said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Pachor, he said.

The bodies of the victims were sent for a post-mortem, he said, adding that a case has been registered.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

