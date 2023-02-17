Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Madhya Pradesh Two killed 29 injured as vehicle carrying farm labourers overturns in Ratlam district

Madhya Pradesh: Two killed, 29 injured as vehicle carrying farm labourers overturns in Ratlam district

Updated on: 17 February,2023 12:42 PM IST  |  Ratlam
PTI |

Top

To save the animal, the driver slammed on the brakes but in the process, the pickup truck overturned, leaving 31 persons injured, said Piploda police station in-charge R S Barde

Madhya Pradesh: Two killed, 29 injured as vehicle carrying farm labourers overturns in Ratlam district

Representational Pic


An elderly woman and a 15-year-old girl died and 29 others were injured when a pickup truck carrying farm labourers overturned in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Friday.


The driver of the commercial vehicle lost control after a buffalo suddenly entered a road near Lambakhora village on Thursday night, said the official.



To save the animal, the driver slammed on the brakes but in the process, the pickup truck overturned, leaving 31 persons injured, said Piploda police station in-charge R S Barde.


Also Read: MP: CM Chouhan slams Digvijay Singh, says 'his intelligence has failed'

Of those wounded, a teenage girl succumbed to her injuries on the way to the Ratlam district hospital, while a 60-year-old woman died during treatment.
Seventeen of the injured were taken to the district hospital and the rest were treated at the medical facility in Sarvan village, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
madhya pradesh news India news Crime News national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK