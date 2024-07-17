The petitioner is working as a police constable in Madurai and belongs to the Muslim community. He keeps a beard according to his religious beliefs

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Madras HC quashes punishment of Muslim policeman over beard x 00:00

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has quashed the punishment order against a Muslim policeman by the authorities for sporting a beard.

The court was hearing the petition filed by G Abdul Khadar Ibrahim of Madurai, a Grade I police constable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner is working as a police constable in Madurai and belongs to the Muslim community. He keeps a beard according to his religious beliefs.

He went on vacation to Makkah and Madinah for 31 days from November 9 to December 9, 2018. Later, he requested the Assistant Commissioner of Police extend his leave on December 10 due to an injury to his left leg.

However, as his leave was not extended, a departmental inquiry was held seeking an explanation regarding the beard. Subsequently, the policeman's pay increment was reduced by two years as punishment for growing a beard.

The petitioner pointed out that policemen and even members of the Muslim community are allowed to keep neat beards while on duty. This is also permissible under the Police Act.

"The petitioner has applied for leave with a medical certificate. He should be granted leave. On the contrary, it is shocking that the Madurai District Police Commissioner ordered his pay increment to be withheld. Therefore, the order suspending the increase in pay of the petitioner is set aside," the court said.

The court concluded the case by commenting that the Madurai Police Commissioner should issue an appropriate order in this matter within eight weeks.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever