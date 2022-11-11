'Magizhichi' says Nalini's counsel on Supreme Court verdict

'Magizhchi' the advocate said when his reaction was sought on the release ordered by the apex court. The Tamil word denotes a state of joy or jubilation and happiness

Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, in Vellore district. Pic/PTI

The decision of the Supreme Court to release six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case is a thing of joy, her counsel, P Pugalenthi said on Friday.

"Magizhchi" the advocate said when his reaction was sought on the release ordered by the apex court. The Tamil word denotes a state of joy or jubilation and happiness.

Also Read: Rahul says BJP's policies spreading fear in people, targets Modi govt

"The SC verdict is a reminder that Governor must act on Cabinet recommendation and release the prisoners," he told PTI and cited the Maru Ram versus Union of India judgment of the apex court to support his point.

The previous AIADMK government had in September 2018 recommended to the then TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit, the release of all seven convicts in the high profile assassination case. One of the seven, Perarivalan, was freed by the Supreme Court earlier this year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.