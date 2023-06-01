The raid was conducted at the resort at around 1.45 am, the police official said

Representation pic

Maha: Cops raid resort, arrest 12 men for illegal liquor consumption, obscene dance; apprehend six women

Police conducted a raid at a resort at Umred in Maharashtra's Nagpur district in the wee hours of Wednesday and arrested 12 persons for allegedly illegally consuming liquor and dancing in an obscene manner, an official said.

The operation was carried out by the local crime branch of the Nagpur rural police, during which apart from the 12 male accused, six women were also apprehended after they were found dancing there. Umred is located around 60 km from here. The raid was conducted at the resort at around 1.45 am, the police official said.

The women were allegedly dancing in an obscene manner, while the male accused individuals showered currency notes on them. During the raid, authorities seized a DJ sound system worth Rs 1.60 lakh, a smoke machine worth Rs 5,000, a stabiliser worth Rs 7,000, a sound level machine worth Rs 5,000, an amplifier worth Rs 12,000, a sound mixer worth Rs 5,000, laptops, various bottles of foreign liquor, and a total of Rs 1,30,300 in cash. The total value of the seized goods amounted to approximately Rs 3.72 lakh, the police said.

