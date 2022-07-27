Maharashtra: Hotel guard opposes police action against illegally parked vehicles in Nagpur, gets slapped

The incident occurred in the Sakkardara area when traffic police personnel were taking action against vehicles parked in a 'no parking zone at Tiranga square on Monday evening

Representative Image

A security guard of a restaurant was slapped by a traffic police constable in Nagpur city in Maharashtra after the former opposed the police action against haphazardly parked vehicles, an official said on Tuesday.

A security guard opposed the police personnel to initiating action against haphazardly parked vehicles in front of a hotel and pushed a constable, who slapped him. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. No complaint is registered.

