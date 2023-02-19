Breaking News
MahaMetro looking at 'Neo' system for smaller cities: Official

Updated on: 19 February,2023 09:20 AM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Representation pic


MahaMetro is working on the feasibility of implementing the Metro Neo system in cities having a population of up to 20 lakh, with Nashik being the frontrunner, its Managing Director Brijesh Dixit has said.


The Centre and the state government are viewing this development positively, Dixit said at the foundation day programme of the MahaMetro here on Saturday.



"We have full faith that we will be successful in this task as well," he said.


The 'Metro Neo' is a trolley bus system with overhead electric traction and rubber tyres, and has the capability of being upgraded to a light metro system.

Dixit said the second phase of Nagpur Metro rail will be completed in the next five years, with work set to begin from April.

The 44.5-kilometre second phase comprises a 19-km stretch till Butibori, a 7-km stretch from Lokmanya Nagar to Hingna, a 13-km route from Automotive Chowk to Kanhan and 5.5 km stretch from Prajapti Nagar to Kapsi, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2022 inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur Metro rail project here and travelled in the train with students. He had also laid the foundation stone of phase-II of the Metro project.

There are 36 stations under phase-I of the project, which covers a distance of 40 km. This project has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,650 crore, officials said.

Phase-II of the project will be developed at more than Rs 6,700 crore. It will have 32 stations, they had said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

