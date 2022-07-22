Breaking News
Maharashtra: 13-year-old boy found dead at school hostel in Amravati

Updated on: 22 July,2022 03:03 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

The death came to light when the boy failed to wake up on Thursday morning despite repeated attempts by the hostel staff

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 13-year-old boy was found dead in the hostel of a school for tribal students in Maharashtra's Amravati district, police said on Friday.

The boy, Adarsh Konge, was a student of Vidyabharti High School and was staying in the school's hostel, an official said.

The death came to light when the boy failed to wake up on Thursday morning despite repeated attempts by the hostel staff, he said.


The deceased boy's parents have lodged a complaint with the Amravati police alleging that their son had fought with some of his friends, who may have killed him, the official said.

The boy's body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway, he added.

