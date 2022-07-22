Maharashtra: 13-year-old boy found dead at school hostel in Amravati

The death came to light when the boy failed to wake up on Thursday morning despite repeated attempts by the hostel staff

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 13-year-old boy was found dead in the hostel of a school for tribal students in Maharashtra's Amravati district, police said on Friday.

The boy, Adarsh Konge, was a student of Vidyabharti High School and was staying in the school's hostel, an official said.

The death came to light when the boy failed to wake up on Thursday morning despite repeated attempts by the hostel staff, he said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Bank staffer held for sending obscene videos to students

The deceased boy's parents have lodged a complaint with the Amravati police alleging that their son had fought with some of his friends, who may have killed him, the official said.

The boy's body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.