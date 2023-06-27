Maharashtra: 19-year-old Pune woman attacked by friend in broad daylight

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 June,2023 01:48 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

A 19-year-old woman in Pune was allegedly attacked by her friend in broad daylight on Tuesday. The incident took place in Perugate area in Pune's Sadashiv Peth around 10 am

Representative image/iStock

A 19-year-old woman in Pune was allegedly attacked by her friend in broad daylight on Tuesday. The incident took place in Perugate area in Pune's Sadashiv Peth around 10 am.


"The woman and the accused had studied in the same college and she had recently stopped talking to him," a police official informed.


"This morning, the youth approached the woman who was riding with a friend on a two-wheeler. As the man tried to talk to her, the woman refused to engage in a conversation. Angered by this, the accused whipped out a sharp weapon and attacked her," said Sandip Singh Gill, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 1).


"The victim's male friend intervened and resisted the attacker and she managed to escape. The attacker chased her but was stopped by people in the vicinity," he said.

The victim sustained injuries and was rushed to the hosptil fro treatment. "She was discharged after receiving medical treatment," the official said.

According to the police official, the CCTV footage of the incident shows that the victim was riding on a two-wheeler with a friend, while the accused is seen walking on the road and talking to her.

"The man riding the two-wheeler then gets off to confront the accused, but the latter takes out a sharp weapon from his bag and starts attacking the man before chasing after the woman," said the police official.

"The accused has been detained and the process of registering a case is underway," the official said.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

