Maharashtra: 2 abducted women, minor girl rescued by anti-human trafficking cops

The Washim police's anti-human trafficking unit has rescued two women and a minor girl, who were allegedly abducted some years back, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The cases of abduction of these three victims were registered in 2018, 2019 and 2020, Washim Superintendent of Police Bachchan Singh said.

Later, the cases were transferred to the anti-human trafficking unit here which last week traced the three victims to Akot (in Akola district), Indapur and Bhugaon (Pune), he said.

The victims were rescued and handed over to their families, he said, adding that three persons were also arrested under various charges.

The official said their unit was also conducting a probe into some other undetected cases of abduction.

