Maharashtra: 2 booked from Nagpur for uploading porn content involving children

04 June,2022 07:46 PM IST  |  Nagpur
Representative image. Pic/Istock


Two men were booked from the rural parts of Nagpur for allegedly uploading pornographic videos of children on social media, a police official said on Saturday.

"After Rangari uploaded a porn video of two children on December 23, 2020, Maharashtra Cyber alerted the rural police. We have registered a case under Information Technology Act. Kamleshwar police have booked Bagal for uploading a porn video of children on January 14 last year," he said.

