Maharashtra: 2 booked from Nagpur for uploading porn content involving children

The accused have been identified as Gajanan Suresh Rangari, a resident of Katol, and Om Sihwar Bagal from Kamleshwar

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Two men were booked from the rural parts of Nagpur for allegedly uploading pornographic videos of children on social media, a police official said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Gajanan Suresh Rangari, a resident of Katol, and Om Sihwar Bagal from Kamleshwar, he said.

Also Read: Delhi Commission For Women writes to I&B minister to ban 'misogynistic' advertisement

"After Rangari uploaded a porn video of two children on December 23, 2020, Maharashtra Cyber alerted the rural police. We have registered a case under Information Technology Act. Kamleshwar police have booked Bagal for uploading a porn video of children on January 14 last year," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.