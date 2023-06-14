Breaking News
Mumbai: This road will fly in the face of reason
Gargai Dam: Civic body throws tribals under the bus
Mumbai: First sewage tunnel to treat Mithi water completed
Mumbai: BMC wants builders to clean nullahs passing through their projects
Mira Road murder: Cops find shop accused got poison from
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra 207 kg gold 1280 kg silver counted so far as part of stocktaking at Tuljapur temple

Maharashtra: 207 kg gold, 1,280 kg silver counted so far as part of stocktaking at Tuljapur temple

Updated on: 14 June,2023 04:32 PM IST  |  Aurangabad
PTI |

Top

The counting will go on for another two weeks, said a temple official

Maharashtra: 207 kg gold, 1,280 kg silver counted so far as part of stocktaking at Tuljapur temple

Representational Pic. iStock

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: 207 kg gold, 1,280 kg silver counted so far as part of stocktaking at Tuljapur temple
x
00:00

The administration in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district has counted 207 kilograms of gold and gold ornaments, 1,280 kg of silver and silver jewellery and 354 diamonds in a week as it takes collection of the offerings made to the famous Tulja Bhavani temple.


The counting will go on for another two weeks, said a temple official.


The centuries-old shrine at Tuljapur, nearly 280 km from Aurangabad, attracts lakhs of visitors every year.


A week ago, the administration and temple trust began counting the valuables offered to the temple as part of recording the collection, an exercise being repeated after nearly 15 years.

The team has so far counted 207 kilos of gold and ornaments made of the yellow metal, 1,280 kg of silver and silver jewellery and 354 diamonds donated by devotees, said public relations officer Vishwas Kadam of the Tulja Bhavan shrine.

The counting may continue for the next 15 days. A team of 35 people is working from morning 10 am to 6.30-7 pm every day. The team is provided food and refreshments at the counting spot where 35-40 cameras have been installed, he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
maharashtra aurangabad news India news national news mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK