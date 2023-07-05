The fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at a unit located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area on Solapur-Akkalkot road

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: 3 labourers killed in fire at textile unit in Solapur x 00:00

As many as three laborers were killed in a fire incident at a textile unit in Solapur district of Maharashtra, the officials said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

According the news agency, the fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at a unit located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area on Solapur-Akkalkot road. Upon receiving the information, fire tenders and water tankers were immediately dispatched to the scene. Unfortunately, three laborers were trapped inside the building and their bodies were discovered by firefighters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have originated from a gas leakage from an LPG cylinder, which was found in a room where cooking activities took place. The victims, hailing from Bihar, have been handed over to the police for further procedures, including post-mortem examinations, the officials said.

To combat the fire, a total of 10 water tankers were deployed, eventually bringing the blaze under control. Authorities are now conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident, they said.

In an another incident, the plaster of the ceiling of a living room on the second floor of a public toilet collapsed on Wednesday, causing minor injuries to two individuals, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said.

According to the RDMC, the incident took place near Pratap Talkies, beside Bramhand Seva Sangh near Pitambari Villa Society, Thane (west).

The incident was reported to the Disaster Management Room at around 9:50 am. The room where the incident took place is a part of a ground-plus-two floor public toilet, which is approximately 10 years old, the RDMC said.

Upon receiving the information, the Disaster Management Cell staff immediately rushed to the location accompanied by a pickup vehicle, Deputy Engineer, and Junior Engineer from the Public Works Department's Ward Committee. At the site, it was confirmed that two individuals who were residing in the affected room had sustained minor injuries, the RDMC said.

The injured individuals have been identified as 13-year-old Gauri Santosh Gaikwad. She sustained a head injury in the incident. Another injured in the incident was identified as Shikha Sunil Kartia, 17. She sustained a minor injury on her right leg, the RDMC said.

(with PTI inputs)