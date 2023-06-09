Breaking News
Maharashtra: 38-year-old man held for stealing silver idols from temple in Alibag

Updated on: 09 June,2023 01:21 PM IST  |  Alibag
A 38-year-old man from Raigad district has been arrested for stealing silver idols from a temple

A 38-year-old man from Raigad district has been arrested for stealing silver idols from a temple.


According to the police, the man stole the silver idols to clear a debt that he was struggling to repay.


The accused identified as Mahesh Nandkumar Chaynakhwa was taken into custody in connection with the theft at the Khandoba temple of Theronda village in Alibag taluka, Maharashtra on May 18.


"Chaynakhwa, a local resident, had borrowed Rs 1.4 lakh from some individuals for his wedding and business but could not repay the money. He then stole a few silver idols from the temple and planned to sell them for Rs 1.6 lakh," the police release stated

"Police have recovered all the idols from Chaynakhwa," it added.

According to the police, this is the second such incident in recent times under the jurisdiction of Revdanda police station.

(with inputs from ANI)

