Maharashtra: 4 people, 150 sheep killed in accident involving two trucks in Hingoli

Representational Image

Four people and 150 sheep were killed after a truck carrying the animals hit a tiles-laden truck in Maharashtra's Hingoli district early Thursday morning, reported news agency PTI.

The accident took place at Malegaon phata on Nanded-Kalamnuri road at around 4 am, he said, adding that traffic movement on the route was disrupted for some time, a police official told PTI.

The truck carrying the sheep hit the other vehicle loaded with tiles from behind, Kalamnuri police inspector Vaijanath Munde told PTI.

Four people and 150 sheep were killed, the official said.

The deceased persons were travelling in the truck carrying the animals, he said.

Another person travelling in the same truck received injuries and was sent to a hospital in neighbouring Nanded district for treatment, the official said.

The police with the help of locals later removed the trucks from the road and it was cleared for traffic movement, he said.

Meanwhile, four persons returning from a funeral were killed in an accident on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Wednesday.

Five residents of Surat in Gujarat had gone to Telangana to attend the last rites of a relative. They were going back in a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) when they met with the accident near Karmad on the expressway, an official told PTI.

The car hit the divider resulting in the accident around 3 am on Wednesday, said the official from Karmad police station.

Three persons died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries during treatment. The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Goud (43), Krishna Goud (44), Shrinivas Goud (38), and Suresh Goud (41).

The fifth person who was sitting in the last seat of the MUV survived, said the official, adding that the Karmad police have registered a case of accidental death.

A total of 39 persons have lost their lives and 143 were injured in accidents on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway since its launch in December 2022 till the end of April this year, a senior police official had said earlier.

(With inputs from PTI)