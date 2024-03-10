Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra 50 persons fall ill in Nagpur after consuming food snacks during Maha Shivratri fast
Maharashtra: 50 persons fall ill in Nagpur after consuming food, snacks during 'Maha Shivratri' fast

Updated on: 10 March,2024 02:35 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

The victims belonged to Kamptee in the district and some areas of Nagpur city

More than 50 persons in Maharashtra's Nagpur district suffered from food poisoning after consuming snacks and other eatables while observing fast on the occasion of 'Maha Shivratri', officials said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.


The victims belonged to Kamptee in the district and some areas of Nagpur city.


They had observed fast on the 'Maha Shivratri' festival on Friday.


After consuming the 'farali' (meant for consumption during fast) snacks made of sago, potatoes and other items purchased from some shops and roadside stalls in Kamptee, several persons complained of upset bowel movements, stomachache and vomiting, a police official said, reported PTI.

In Ganesh Nagar area of the city, seven members of a family suffered from food poisoning after consuming 'jalebis' (sweets) and other eatables made from water chestnut flour on Friday, officials from Dhantoli police station said, reported PTI.

A cloth trader from Nanga Putla area in Itwari fell ill after consuming 'prasad' from a religious place on Friday, they said, reported PTI.

A person from Vardhaman Nagar area in Nagpur fell ill after consuming meal late Friday night, while an elderly woman from Rana Pratap Nagar complained of food poisoning after consuming 'kadhi', the officials said, reported PTI.

The affected persons were admitted to different hospitals and most of them were discharged after treatment on Saturday, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-V) Niketan Kadam said the police have collected food samples from some shops in Kamptee and they would be sent to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department for analysis, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, a Rajasthan Police constable was stabbed to death during a scuffle between two groups at a Shivratri fair in Sirohi district, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Niranjan Singh, posted at Swarupganj Police Station, was on duty Friday night when the incident happened at the fair organised at Lautana village, reported PTI.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the incident. The state government announced a special financial assistance package to the family including a government job to a dependent.

A total of Rs 1.35 crore along with other departmental benefits will be extended to the family of the deceased constable, according to a press release, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

nagpur maharashtra india India news news
