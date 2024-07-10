Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: The 15-minute lapse that nailed brat
Mumbai rains: Flooding hotspots hold up to scrutiny, 95,21,00,000!
Mumbai: Redrawing Western Railway map for the first time in 160 years
Mumbai: Film producer Sasha John, others saved in Andheri trailer crash
Mumbai: Father and son end lives under Churchgate-bound train
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra 557 farmers ended lives in 6 months this year in Amravati division says govt report

Maharashtra: 557 farmers ended lives in 6 months this year in Amravati division, says govt report

Updated on: 10 July,2024 03:42 PM IST  |  Amravati
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A report prepared by the Amravati divisional commissionerate said that a total of 557 farmers committed suicide in the division from January to June in 2024

Maharashtra: 557 farmers ended lives in 6 months this year in Amravati division, says govt report

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: 557 farmers ended lives in 6 months this year in Amravati division, says govt report
x
00:00

At least 557 farmers have committed suicide in five districts under the Amravati administrative division of Maharashtra between January and June this year, an official report said, reported the PTI.


The five districts in the division include Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Washim and Yavatmal districts in Maharashtra.


According to the PTI, a report prepared by the Amravati divisional commissionerate said that a total of 557 farmers committed suicide in the division from January to June in 2024. Of them, the highest number of 170 suicides were recorded in Maharashtra's Amravati district, followed by 150 in Yavatmal, 111 in Buldhana, 92 in Akola and 34 in Washim.


The state government has provided assistance to the families of the deceased in 53 cases, while 284 cases are pending for inquiry, the report said, as per the PTI.

Reacting to the figures mentioned in the report, Congress leader Balwant Wankhade, who represents the Amravati Lok Sabha seat, said Maharashtra is one of the states that records highest number of farmer suicides and Amravati tops the state on this count, as per the PTI.

"Crop losses, lack of adequate rainfall, existing debt burden and absence of timely farm loan are some of the major reasons that drive farmers towards taking the extreme step....The government should fulfil its assurances of doubling the income of farmers and provide assistance to them," he said, the news agency reported.

Chairperson of state government's Vasantrao Naik Shetkari Swavlambi Mission, Nilesh Helonde-Patil, said the suicide of farmers was a serious issue and efforts were on to find a solution to stop such deaths, reported the PTI.

"The local administration is reaching out to farmers at the gram panchayat level with various government schemes to help them increase their income, and also in the education of their children and the medical cost of the family members. The government is standing behind the them. The Shetkari Swavlambi Mission is also facilitating easy communication between farmers and insurance companies," he said, as per the PTI.

"Suicide by farmers is a serious matter and the mission is working on finding solutions to curb such deaths," he added.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra amravati India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK