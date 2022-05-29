Breaking News
Maharashtra: 74-year-old woman drinks pesticide thinking it is cough syrup, dies

Updated on: 29 May,2022 10:19 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI

Nagobai Vijay Koku, a resident of Old Babulkheda, had been ailing for the past few days

A 74-year-old woman died in Nagpur after she mistook pesticide for cough syrup and drank it, a police official said on Sunday.

Nagobai Vijay Koku, a resident of Old Babulkheda, had been ailing for the past few days, the Ajni police station official said.




"She drank pesticide mistaking it for cough syrup on May 21 and died on Sunday morning in a nearby hospital. We have registered an accidental death case," he said.


