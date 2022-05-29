Maharashtra: 74-year-old woman drinks pesticide thinking it is cough syrup, dies

Nagobai Vijay Koku, a resident of Old Babulkheda, had been ailing for the past few days

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 74-year-old woman died in Nagpur after she mistook pesticide for cough syrup and drank it, a police official said on Sunday.

Nagobai Vijay Koku, a resident of Old Babulkheda, had been ailing for the past few days, the Ajni police station official said.

"She drank pesticide mistaking it for cough syrup on May 21 and died on Sunday morning in a nearby hospital. We have registered an accidental death case," he said.

