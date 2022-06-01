Breaking News
Mumbai: 43-year-old motorist run over by taxi on Sea Link while trying to save kite
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
As app probe widens, cops seek budget
Covid-19: Mumbai logs 500+ cases for first time since February 6
Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel
BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come
Focus also on students’ mental and physical well-being: UGC
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra: 78 of 156 seats reserved for women for Nagpur civic polls

Maharashtra: 78 of 156 seats reserved for women for Nagpur civic polls

Updated on: 01 June,2022 08:41 AM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

Of these 78 seats, 56 are reserved for women from the general category, 16 for women from the Scheduled Caste category and six for women from the Scheduled Tribe segment

Maharashtra: 78 of 156 seats reserved for women for Nagpur civic polls

Representational Image


The Nagpur Municipal Corporation on May 31 said 78 out of the 156 wards in Vidarbha's largest city will be reserved for women for the forthcoming civic polls.

Of these 78 seats, 56 are reserved for women from the general category, 16 for women from the Scheduled Caste category and six for women from the Scheduled Tribe segment, an official said.




As per the 2011 Census, Nagpur city has a population of 24,47,494, including 4,80,759 SCs and 1,88,444 STs, he added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

nagpur india maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK