Maharashtra: 78 of 156 seats reserved for women for Nagpur civic polls

Of these 78 seats, 56 are reserved for women from the general category, 16 for women from the Scheduled Caste category and six for women from the Scheduled Tribe segment

Representational Image

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation on May 31 said 78 out of the 156 wards in Vidarbha's largest city will be reserved for women for the forthcoming civic polls.

Of these 78 seats, 56 are reserved for women from the general category, 16 for women from the Scheduled Caste category and six for women from the Scheduled Tribe segment, an official said.

As per the 2011 Census, Nagpur city has a population of 24,47,494, including 4,80,759 SCs and 1,88,444 STs, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.