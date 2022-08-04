Breaking News
Maharashtra: 7,800 candidates disqualified after they were found involved in rigging of 2020 TET

Updated on: 04 August,2022 11:05 AM IST  |  Pune
Cyber cell of Pune police had earlier arrested Tukaram Supe, commissioner (now suspended) of MSCE, and others including Pritesh Deshmukh, director of G A Software, the firm responsible for conducting the exam, in the case

Representative image


The Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE) on Wednesday said it has disqualified as many as 7,880 candidates who were found to be involved in the manipulation and tampering of marks in the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET)-2020.

Cyber cell of Pune police had earlier arrested Tukaram Supe, commissioner (now suspended) of MSCE, and others including Pritesh Deshmukh, director of G A Software, the firm responsible for conducting the exam, in the case.

Shailaja Darade, commissioner of MSCE, said police investigation found that 7,880 candidates were involved in malpractices in the 2020 test.


All these candidates have been disqualified and barred from appearing for the exam again, she added.

