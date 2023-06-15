Maharashtra: 80 water tankers deployed in 74 parched Marathwada villages

The water storage in 11 major irrigation projects in Marathwada is 37.03 per cent of capacity now when compared to 40.05 per cent at the same time last year

More than seventy villages in Maharashtra's parched Marathwada region have deployed tankers to supply water, with Aurangabad having the most number of these villages followed by Jalna, an official said on Thursday.

The water storage in 11 major irrigation projects in Marathwada is 37.03 per cent of capacity now when compared to 40.05 per cent at the same time last year, he said.

"Seventy-four villages in Marathwada are facing water shortage and the state administration has deployed 80 water tankers. Of these, 37 villages are in Aurangabad where 29 tankers have been stationed," he informed.

There are 33 tankers for 23 villages in Jalna, while there are six tankers for four villages in Nanded and 12 tankers for 10 villages in Hingoli, the official said.

"Eleven major irrigation projects in Marathwada have 1882.63 million cubic metres of water at present. At the same time last year this figure was 2036.27 million cubic metres. Of the 11, only Jayakwadi Dam in Paithan in Aurangabad is currently discharging 3100 cusecs of water," he said.

