Maharashtra: 81-year-old man collapses during national anthem at school; video surfaces

In the video, the senior citizen is seen suddenly collapsing while the national anthem is being played at the school

Representative Image

A video has surfaced showing an 81-year-old man collapsing during the national anthem at a school in Nashik district of Maharashtra.

The incident took place on Monday and the octogenarian, identified as Chandrabhan Malunjkar, a resident of the Satpur area, was immediately rushed to a hospital by people attending the programme.

In the video, the senior citizen is seen suddenly collapsing while the national anthem is being played at the school. The national anthem was preceded by a rally organised to promote the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever