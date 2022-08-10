Breaking News
Mumbai: Now, get ready to pay property tax for 2019-2020
Maharashtra: Old saffron Cabinet back
Mumbai logs 400 plus new Covid-19 cases for 7th day in a row
Nitish Kumar to meet Bihar Governor, likely to split with BJP
Centre urges states to actively encourage people to hoist tricolour at homes on Aug 13-15
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra 81 year old man collapses during national anthem at school video surfaces

Maharashtra: 81-year-old man collapses during national anthem at school; video surfaces

Updated on: 10 August,2022 10:22 AM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

Top

In the video, the senior citizen is seen suddenly collapsing while the national anthem is being played at the school

Maharashtra: 81-year-old man collapses during national anthem at school; video surfaces

Representative Image


A video has surfaced showing an 81-year-old man collapsing during the national anthem at a school in Nashik district of Maharashtra.

The incident took place on Monday and the octogenarian, identified as Chandrabhan Malunjkar, a resident of the Satpur area, was immediately rushed to a hospital by people attending the programme.

In the video, the senior citizen is seen suddenly collapsing while the national anthem is being played at the school. The national anthem was preceded by a rally organised to promote the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

nashik india independence day national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK