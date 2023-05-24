Breaking News
Maharashtra: ACB files bribery case against private school official, 3 others after seeking legal opinion in Aurangabad

Updated on: 24 May,2023 12:36 PM IST  |  Aurangabad
The secretary of the school located in Chikalthana in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district and a woman had allegedly demanded Rs 12.9 lakh from a person to facilitate sanction of a clerical post in the institution

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has lodged a bribery case against an official of a private school in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district and three others after seeking legal opinion in connection with the alleged offence committed five months ago, an ACB official said on Wednesday.


The secretary of the school located in Chikalthana and a woman had allegedly demanded Rs 12.9 lakh from a person to facilitate sanction of a clerical post in the institution and appointment of the latter's daughter on the post, he said.


The school's secretary allegedly took the bribe on December 10 last year by way of two cheques of Rs 5 lakh each and Rs 2.9 lakh in cash and landed in an ACB trap following the aggrieved person's complaint, the official said.

The ACB team seized the cash and cheques from the spot. However, the ACB sought a legal advice on whether they have the right to initiate action and register an offence against the official a private educational institution, he said.

After a nod from legal advisors, the offence was registered against the school's secretary, the woman and two other persons on May 20 at the MIDC CIDCO police station here, the official said. 

