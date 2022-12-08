Breaking News
Maharashtra: Action against more than 1,500 persons for brewing illicit liquor in Raigad

Updated on: 08 December,2022 08:38 PM IST  |  Alibag
In 574 cases, the accused are as yet untraceable

Representative Image


The Maharashtra excise department has taken action against 1,599 persons in Raigad district for producing illicit liquor between January and October this year, an official said on Thursday.


In 574 cases, the accused are as yet untraceable, he added.



"We have arrested 1,087 persons in these cases and seized raw material worth Rs 3.12 crore. Forest and coastal stretches in the district are being used to produce illicit liquor. Raids are routinely carried out in these areas to curb the menace," he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

