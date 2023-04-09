Maharashtra: Alphonso mangoes now available on EMI in Pune

Alphonso mangoes, also known as Hapus, are world-famous for their unique taste, aroma and superior quality

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

With Alphonso season knocking at the door, Pune residents can relish the taste of mangoes without burning a big hole in their pockets as the premium mangoes are now available for sale on EMI.

Alphonso mangoes, also known as Hapus, are world-famous for their unique taste, aroma and superior quality. Due to its exquisite taste and high demand, Alphonso occupies a premium position among different varieties of mangoes. The price of Alphonso mangoes is significantly high compared to other varieties.

However, to make Alphonsos affordable, a mango seller in Pune is offering them on EMI.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar mocks publicity around CM Eknath Shinde's Ayodhya visit

"After Covid, it was seen that people were losing interest in Alphonso due to its high price. So we started this scheme of giving mangoes on EMI, in order to bring back the customers. They can get it on EMI through credit cards and debit cards. The price of mangoes at my shop ranges between Rs 600-1300 per dozen," Gaurav Sanas, the mango seller, told ANI.

The markets were crippled in the last 2-3 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, this year, mango sellers are eyeing better returns.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.