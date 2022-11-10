×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Animal activist thrashed for feeding stray dogs in Nagpur

Maharashtra: Animal activist thrashed for feeding stray dogs in Nagpur

Updated on: 10 November,2022 11:44 AM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

The incident took place in Mankapur area late Sunday night following which the accused were arrested

Maharashtra: Animal activist thrashed for feeding stray dogs in Nagpur

Representative Image


A 33-year-old animal activist was seriously injured after three persons allegedly beat him up for offering food to stray dogs in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said.


The incident took place in Mankapur area late Sunday night following which the accused were arrested, they said.



When the victim, Vikas Krishna Malwar, was feeding the stray animals, the three accused came to the spot and objected to it, an official from Mankapur police station said.


Also Read: Maharashtra: Man held for raping minor daughter in Nagpur

The accused allegedly beat up the victim severely. Malwar suffered serious injuries and police later took him to a hospital, the official said.

Doctors at the hospital observed that both eardrums of the victim were damaged in the attack, the police said.

A case was registered against the accused on Tuesday under relevant provisions, they added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra nagpur news mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK