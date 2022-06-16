Maharashtra: Another case against Nupur Sharma in Beed over remarks on Prophet Mohammad

A complaint was registered with the Beed police by an advocate, Sayyed Azim. In the complaint, Sayyed Azim alleged that Sharma's remarks made during a TV debate hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims, an official told PTI

Another case was registered against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary Nupur Sharma in connection with her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad during a television news debate on an English channel on the Gyanvapi issue.

A complaint was registered with the Beed police by an advocate, Sayyed Azim. In the complaint, Sayyed Azim alleged that Sharma's remarks made during a TV debate hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims, an official told PTI.

Based on the complaint, the Beed city police on June 15 registered a case against Nupur Sharma under sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the IPC.

Nupur Sharma is already facing similar cases in Mumbai, Thane and some other places in Maharashtra.

The BJP had on June 5 suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet led to an outrage.

It may be recalled that protests erupted in several parts of the country on June 10 against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two now-suspended BJP functionaries -- Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, a former head of the Delhi BJP's media unit.

