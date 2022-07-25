Maharashtra: As water stock in Jayakwadi Dam reaches 90 per cent, 18 gates lifted

The water stock of the dam has reached 90.02 per cent of storage capacity due to continuous inflow of 36,129 cusec (cubic foot per second) water, due to which these gates had to be opened at 6:30 pm for discharge into the Godavari river

Eighteen gates of the Jayakwadi Dam in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district were lifted due to continuous inflow of water amid rains, an official said.

The water stock of the dam has reached 90.02 per cent of storage capacity due to continuous inflow of 36,129 cusec (cubic foot per second) water, due to which these gates had to be opened at 6:30 pm for discharge into the Godavari river, he said.

"We are discharging 9,432 cusec of water into the Godavari river, 1,589 cusec through the hydro power station and also 500 cusec is being released into Majalgaon Dam over the past few days," the official informed.

