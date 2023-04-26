Breaking News
Maharashtra: Bogus schools to face wrath of state govt
Mumbai: Did you know? BMC takes no responsibility for swimming pool mishaps
Mumbai: BMC duplicity irks Bandra residents
Mumbai: Another weapon in BMC arsenal to fight mosquito menace
Mumbai: 17-year-old ends life after boyfriend assaults her
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Aurangabad university professor booked on charge of raping student

Maharashtra: Aurangabad university professor booked on charge of raping student

Updated on: 26 April,2023 01:05 PM IST  |  Aurangabad
PTI |

Top

The professor's wife has also been named in the first information report (FIR) for supporting the professor in the alleged crime and telling the complainant that they wanted a son from her

Maharashtra: Aurangabad university professor booked on charge of raping student

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Aurangabad university professor booked on charge of raping student
x
00:00

A professor from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city has been booked for allegedly raping a student for over a year and harassing her parents, an official said on Wednesday.


The professor's wife has also been named in the first information report (FIR) for supporting the professor in the alleged crime and telling the complainant that they wanted a son from her, the official said.



The FIR was registered at Begumpura police station on Tuesday night under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 109 (abetment), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) and 504 (intentional insult).


The official said that the professor of drama who took online classes between 2019 and 2021 came in contact with the complainant when she was preparing for her dissertation. He won her confidence and allegedly persuaded her to live at his home in Aurangabad with his family.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Cases for promoting enmity between groups registered against 80 persons by Aurangabad rural police this year

During her stay in Aurangabad, the professor allegedly raped her on multiple occasions between February 2022 and February 2023, the official said.

When the complainant informed the professor's wife about the alleged sexual assaults, the latter told her that they wanted a son from her, said the official citing the FIR.

The complainant went back to her home in Buldhana district after she took ill, but the professor allegedly kept harassing her on the phone, the official said.

When the woman stopped taking the accused professor's calls, he started calling her father, said the official.

The woman then told her father about the alleged sexual assaults and they approached the university's Vishakha committee, which looks into complaints of sexual harassment at the workplace, said the official.

When the professor was summoned, he tried to threaten the parents of the complainant by reaching their home, the official said.

The University administration recently gave a letter to the complainant saying she could approach the police. She then filed a complaint against the professor following which he was booked, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

maharashtra aurangabad news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK